Arzaan's brace helps Bosco boys blank St Anne's 4-0

football

Don Bosco quickly got into a groove and drew first blood in the second minute when striker Arzaan shot home from close. Arzaan once again was on target, in the 24th minute, to give Don Bosco a 2-0 half-time cushion

Don Bosco's (Matunga) Arzaan Panthaky (right) stretches to get to the ball during the MSSA U-14 pre-quarterfinal encounter against St Anne's (Orlem) at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Don Bosco (Matunga) scored two goals in each half to record a comfortable 4-0 win against St Anne's (Orlem) in the boys' U-14 Div-I pre-quarter-final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-schools football tournament, at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Roving striker Arzaan Panthaky netted a brace for the Bosco boys while Scott Rodrigues and substitute Zarayus Anklesaria netted one goal each. Don Bosco quickly got into a groove and drew first blood in the second minute when striker Arzaan shot home from close. Arzaan once again was on target, in the 24th minute, to give Don Bosco a 2-0 half-time cushion.

After the change of ends, St Anne's goalkeeper Romero Dias made half-a-dozen saves to deny the Bosco attackers but he finally crumbled and conceded two more goals — Scott (34th minute) and five minutes later Zarayus adding to the Malad school's woes.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates