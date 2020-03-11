As COVID-19 cases rise, offices tell staff to work from home

There is no patient of Coronavirus in the city so far, but the disease has already made its presence felt in the financial capital of the country. As the number of Coronavirus cases goes up to 59 in the country, many multinationals and IT companies in Mumbai have asked employees to work from home till further notice, or have split teams for work and cancelled seminars and conferences as a precautionary measure.

Some offices of MNCs in Delhi and Bangalore had issued travel restrictions and selective home quarantine, but work in Mumbai was in normal mode. This week, as the number of COVID-19 patients started increasing in the country, many MNCs and IT firms in Mumbai officially asked employees to work from home. A company related to technology, headquartered in Beijing, which runs a popular social media platform from its BKC office, has asked employees to work from home. The directives to this effect were orally communicated to them on Monday. "Our office is at G block in BKC. The company has instructed us to work from home till further notice. It is a precautionary measure to tackle the Coronavirus spread. We have around 350 employees here," said an employee.

A Norway-based company which deals in maritime oil and gas, power and other sectors like food and beverage, too has instructed its staff to work from home. One of the employees working at the BKC office of this firm confirmed this.

An IT company located at Film City Road, Malad East, has split teams. "Some team members will work from home and some will come to the office," said an employee of the firm.

A large private bank in India, also issued travel guidance to its employees and recently called off a conference in Goa. "The conference was to take place at the end of this week, March 13 to 15. But it got cancelled as a precautionary measure," said an officer from the bank.

While the Tata Consultancy Services has not issued any directives in this regard, a statement from it said, "The health and safety of all TCS employees and their families are of utmost importance to us. We are working closely with all the relevant local, regional and global, health institutions and are implementing the latest recommendations given to us."

