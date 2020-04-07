As fit as a fiddle

The Fitness Arts Festival is an event dedicated to physical and mental well-being that debuted in Bandra last year. The organisers are now offering online classes on Instagram, with different activities like flexi-string yoga conducted by Dr Runvijay Prajapati and mind-body breathing with Sheetal Tewari. Join in.

On Wednesday, 11 am to 12 pm (yoga), and Friday, 6 pm to 6.40 pm (breathing)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates