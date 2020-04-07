Search

As fit as a fiddle

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 10:56 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Up your fitness quotient during the lockdown with these online classes

The Fitness Arts Festival is an event dedicated to physical and mental well-being that debuted in Bandra last year. The organisers are now offering online classes on Instagram, with different activities like flexi-string yoga conducted by Dr Runvijay Prajapati and mind-body breathing with Sheetal Tewari. Join in.

On Wednesday, 11 am to 12 pm (yoga), and Friday, 6 pm to 6.40 pm (breathing)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK