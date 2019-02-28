As India-Pakistan tensions rise, Diljit Dosanjh's wax statue unveiling postponed

bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh, who was set to unveil his Madame Tussauds' wax statue in New Delhi today, has decided to postpone it in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the wake of the Pulwama attack and the events that transpired thereafter, Diljit Dosanjh has postponed the unveiling of his wax statue at New Delhi's Madame Tussauds museum, which was to take place today. The actor tweeted: "Our soldiers are fighting hard to protect the nation. We stand by our soldiers. Amidst the tensions rising across the nation, [we] have decided to re-schedule the launch of the Madame Tussauds wax statue."

A statement from Madame Tussauds said: "We all stand by our nation at this important juncture. We will inform you about the new schedule once it is finalised."

Cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan are on the rise. The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday accused Pakistan of targeting Indian military installations in response to Tuesday's counter-terrorism action targeted at the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that had claimed responsibility for suicide bombing of 40 CRPF troopers in Kashmir.

Amidst the tension, a press conference for Zee TV's show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" on Thursday was also postponed.

