As IPL begins, Aaron Finch starts a new innings Down Under

Australia and Kings XI Punjab player Aaron Finch tied the knot with Amy Griffiths in Australia on Saturday as the Indian Premier League got underway in India. The official Twitter handle of the IPL team he plays for, tweeted, "Here's wishing @AaronFinch5 and Amy Griffiths a very happy married life. May you live happily forever #KXIP #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #AaronFinch."

Finch's friend Glenn Maxwell was there too. He posted a picture with him and simply wrote: "#grinchwedding."

