As Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today, Sonam Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar and friends extend wishes

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today and not surprisingly, being flooded with wishes from industry friends and colleagues. Let's talk about Ali Abbas Zafar's wish first, the filmmaker who made his debut with Kaif in 2011 with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and went on to direct her in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

He shared two pictures from behind-the-scenes with Kaif, and called her a 'Goldphish.' (sic) Have a look right here:

Alia Bhatt, who shares a great bond with the actress, penned a lovely and heartfelt note for her on her Instagram story, have a look right here:

Next in line was Atul Agnihotri, who also had a lovely wish for the actress, here it is:

View this post on Instagram Wish you a blessed birthday ðÂÂ¤ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ @katrinakaif A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) onJul 15, 2020 at 9:20pm PDT

Sophie Choudry, who interviewed the actress for her show Work It Up, shared a picture from that very show from last year and also shared a video where the ladies could be seen working out and having a blast. Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with the actress and both of them looked stunning indeed:

And last but not the least, the actress who worked with Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, Anushka Sharma also extended her wishes on her Instagram story and it was quite a likable one, here it is:

