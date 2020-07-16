Search

As Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today, Sonam Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar and friends extend wishes

Updated: Jul 16, 2020, 13:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today and taking to their Instagram accounts, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ali Abbas Zafar and other people from Bollywood extended their heartfelt wishes!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram
Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today and not surprisingly, being flooded with wishes from industry friends and colleagues. Let's talk about Ali Abbas Zafar's wish first, the filmmaker who made his debut with Kaif in 2011 with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and went on to direct her in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

He shared two pictures from behind-the-scenes with Kaif, and called her a 'Goldphish.' (sic) Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday #Goldphish @katrinakaif may god bless you with all the happiness and love ...forever & ever

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) onJul 15, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT

Alia Bhatt, who shares a great bond with the actress, penned a lovely and heartfelt note for her on her Instagram story, have a look right here:

Alia Bhatt Instagram Story

Next in line was Atul Agnihotri, who also had a lovely wish for the actress, here it is:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Wish you a blessed birthday ðÂÂ¤ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ @katrinakaif

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) onJul 15, 2020 at 9:20pm PDT

Sophie Choudry, who interviewed the actress for her show Work It Up, shared a picture from that very show from last year and also shared a video where the ladies could be seen working out and having a blast. Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with the actress and both of them looked stunning indeed:

Sonam Kapoor

And last but not the least, the actress who worked with Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, Anushka Sharma also extended her wishes on her Instagram story and it was quite a likable one, here it is:

Anushka Sharma Instagram Story

