As Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today, Sonam Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar and friends extend wishes
Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today and taking to their Instagram accounts, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ali Abbas Zafar and other people from Bollywood extended their heartfelt wishes!
Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today and not surprisingly, being flooded with wishes from industry friends and colleagues. Let's talk about Ali Abbas Zafar's wish first, the filmmaker who made his debut with Kaif in 2011 with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and went on to direct her in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.
He shared two pictures from behind-the-scenes with Kaif, and called her a 'Goldphish.' (sic) Have a look right here:
Happy birthday #Goldphish @katrinakaif may god bless you with all the happiness and love ...forever & ever
Alia Bhatt, who shares a great bond with the actress, penned a lovely and heartfelt note for her on her Instagram story, have a look right here:
Next in line was Atul Agnihotri, who also had a lovely wish for the actress, here it is:
Wish you a blessed birthday ðÂÂ¤ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ @katrinakaif
Sophie Choudry, who interviewed the actress for her show Work It Up, shared a picture from that very show from last year and also shared a video where the ladies could be seen working out and having a blast. Have a look:
Happy bday to this gorgeous girl who inspires us all to stay fit, work hard and constantly set new goals in everything we do!! Lots of love @katrinakaif .. have a wonderful year and please eat cake today!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #happybirthdaykatrinakaif #katrinakaif #bdaygirl #fitnessinspo #pilatesgirls #sophiechoudry
Sonam Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with the actress and both of them looked stunning indeed:
And last but not the least, the actress who worked with Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, Anushka Sharma also extended her wishes on her Instagram story and it was quite a likable one, here it is:
