As Ki & Ka clocks four years, Arjun Kapoor shares special video message

Four years after completing 'Ki & Ka', actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday reminisced about it through a video message urging people to to help one another with household chores amid the losckdown period.

The 34-year-old actor shared the message on Instagram where he started the video by thanking all the movie-enthusiasts for all the "love and appreciation" shown for the R. Balki'S directed movie.

With background music of "high heels" song from the movie in the video, the actor further said on how important the movie was for him as he said 'yes' to the movie just by hearing the one line of the script, 'that I want to become like my mother.'

Starring opposite to Kareena Kapoor, the movie was centered on how Arjun's character, away from the societal conventions took the charge of the home-making while, his wife, Kareena's character is a carrer-oriented, boss lady at work.

Referring to this idea, the 'Panipat' actor pitched that every man should help their partner in the household chores as everybody is staying indoor following the 21- days lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"Now that we are all homebound for someday, it is the best time for all the Ka's to help your Ki's," the '2 States' actor mentioned.

"Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I'm also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home..." he captioned the post.

The 'Gunday' actor also initiated a hashtag on Twitter "Share The Chores."

Wtih 437 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,834 on Wednesday, including 41 people who succumbed to the deadly infection, according to an update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever