As law students await results, Mumbai University declares next exam

With less than a month left for their summer examination (May 23) to begin, about 10,000 students of Mumbai University's law faculty still await the results of their previous examination

With less than a month left for their summer examination (May 23) to begin, about 10,000 students of Mumbai University's law faculty still await the results of their previous examination. Even though it's been over 130 days since they appeared for the exam, thousands of answer sheets still remain to be assessed due to the lack of eligible professors for the job. Not being able to focus on their studies due to this uncertainty, the students have planned an agitation on Saturday at the Kalina campus to protest against the situation.

New timetable

"Even before declaring the results for the winter exam, the varsity issued the timetable for the next one. If the results are going to be delayed, then MU should postpone the examination. We cannot study in such uncertainty," said Abhishek Bhatt, a student. Another student, Siddharth Ingle said, "So many answer-sheets are yet to be assessed. Even if the results are declared in a couple of days, how do they expect us to prepare for the next examination in the remaining time?"

Sachin Pawar, president of students' law council, which has planned the agitation on Saturday, said, "We will not leave the Kalina campus on the day of the protest till we get an explanation for this confusion. We have drawn the state government's attention to our problems, but they have been ignored time and again."

Reason for delay

Meanwhile, Dr Arjun Gjhatule, director of Examinations and Evaluations, MU, said, "The law faculty answer sheets are being assessed on a war footing. The department has only 193 eligible professors for the assessment process, which is the lowest of all the streams. This is the reason for the delay. But the varsity is taking all possible steps to resolve the issue at the earliest."

193

Total number of eligible professors for the law faculty's assessment process

130

Number of days that have passed since the examination took place