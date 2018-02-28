As man rapes 16-year-old girl, his sister records the act

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man, whose sister made a video of the incident, police said on Tuesday



Representational picture

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man, whose sister made a video of the incident, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Civil Lines area. The girl has alleged that she was taken to a house by the man's sister and raped. The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever