As Mimi Chakraborty turns 31, Nusrat Jahan says she will always have her bff's back

Published: Feb 11, 2020, 11:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Bengali actresses turned politicians Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are the best of friends. On Mimi's 31st birthday, Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share candid images of the two.

Nusrat shared candid pictures from the past, selfies, pictures where they were pouting and one also of them wearing no make-up. She wrote a heartwarming caption. She said, "From sharing screen..to sharing our fears.. sharing laughter, to sharing our tears... and of course getting trolled together too. On ur bday I promise u many more years of our “togetherness” .. we’ll hv each other’s back forever.. wishing u all the happiness in the world babe. @mimichakraborty I love u for every bit of urself that u r... and sadly I know u wouldn’t change.. love u bonua.. Happy bday...!!!"

The two often share social media posts with each other. When Nusrat Jahan got married to Nikhil Jain last year, Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram to share inside pictures from the wedding where they were having fun.

 
 
 
In an interview, Mimi confessed that even though she might not express it but she likes receiving birthday gifts and also a surprise party.

