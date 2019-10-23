As Prabhas turns 40, fans flood the social media with wishes and messages

Prabhas was one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry before 2015. In 2015, he acted in the SS Rajamouli directorial, Baahubali: The Beginning, and became a national phenomenon. And with Baahubali: The Conclusion In 2017, he became a global hysteria. And this global hysteria turns 40 today, on October 23, and fans have flooded the social media with wishes and messages.

Also, his last release, Saaho, a trilingual action potboiler that was made at a tentative budget of Rs 400 crore, despite negative reviews from critics, turned out to be a commercial success. The audiences weren't concerned with the coherence of the plot, all they wanted to see was the leading man in his maiden outing post the cult of the aforementioned period drama. His clout quadrupled overnight and the sensation that followed was unprecedented. We don't see such craze too often!

In the hours leading up to his 40th birthday today, Prabhas was flooded with wishes from a bevy of fans on social media. In a bid to make the Baahubali star's day special, they changed their profile pictures to an image of the actor. Prabhas recently returned from London, where a special screening of Baahubali: The Beginning was held at the Royal Albert Hall. Meanwhile, he will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in a Telugu film, tentatively titled Amour.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates