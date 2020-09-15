As Prachi Mishra gets back to work, she pens an adorable note for her hubby Mahat Raghavendra

Mahat Raghavendra, who participated in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, got hitched to his long-time girlfriend and Indian model Prachi Mishra earlier in February this year. Due to the lockdown that happened after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple was spending all its time together.

However, Mishra has now flown away from him and the family due to work and taken to her Instagram account to pen a lovely note and share some adorable pictures. This is what she had to write- "In these 7 months it's the first time when I have travelled for work and left these two babies at home. Miss you both" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

On the work front, Mahat will next be seen in Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda along with Aishwarya Dutta and Ivan Than Uthaman.

