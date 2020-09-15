As Prachi Mishra gets back to work, she pens an adorable note for her hubby Mahat Raghavendra
Taking to her Instagram account, Indian model Prachi Mishra penned a sweet and heartfelt note for her hubby Mahat Raghavendra as she flew away from him and got back to work.
Mahat Raghavendra, who participated in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, got hitched to his long-time girlfriend and Indian model Prachi Mishra earlier in February this year. Due to the lockdown that happened after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple was spending all its time together.
However, Mishra has now flown away from him and the family due to work and taken to her Instagram account to pen a lovely note and share some adorable pictures. This is what she had to write- "In these 7 months it's the first time when I have travelled for work and left these two babies at home. Miss you both" (sic)
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
In these 7 months it's the first time when I have travelled for work and left these two babies at home ðÂÂ¬ Miss you both ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ During #quarantine and that too immediately after the wedding looked like a blessing in a way as we got ample of time to spend with each other, trying new hobbies & learning new things, cooking to binge watching and a lot more. All these things got us even more closer and in a happy space where we know - in the end it's all about love ðÂ¤Â I am away and it feels so weird to not to see you next to me or not to fight with coco at night for my space next to mahat ! ðÂ¤£ Feels like we are back to our long distance love story ðÂÂ¬ But I am glad We have video calls and not like the Dubai struggle #dubaiproblems ðÂÂ¬ðÂ¤£ For all those who are stuck in long distance Coz of this situation - plz be strong and hold on coz it's just a Phase which will make your love even stronger ðÂÂÂ have faith and all the best with those no reason fights ðÂÂ¬ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ Love you and miss you both ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ #lifeinquarantine #longdistancerelationship #couples #happiness #together
On the work front, Mahat will next be seen in Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda along with Aishwarya Dutta and Ivan Than Uthaman.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe