As Rana Daggubati celebrates his 35th birthday today, he shares a big surprise with all his fans
It often happens that fans and followers shower their gifts to their favourite stars and celebrities when they celebrate their birthdays. Rana Daggubati seems to be an exception. He, on the other hand, has given a gift to all his fans and followers that will leave them excited and elated.
The man-mountain star turns 35 today, on December 14, and on this special occasion, he took to his Twitter account and unveiled the first look of his next film, Virataparvam. The film is a period drama based in the era of the '90s and also stars Sai Pallavi. We see the actor's face hidden with a piece of cloth which only suggests he's playing a rebel that wages a revolution.
Taking to his account, he wrote- And here's a glimpse of my next Virataparvam. Have a look right here:
And here is the first glimpse of my next #Virataparvam !! #RevolutionisanactofLove with @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns @venuudugulafilm @Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/3huc3xeRs4— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 13, 2019
Daggubati has dabbled with multiple languages over the years and established a solid fan base for himself. He has a huge following in the Hindi belt too, thanks to the cult of Baahubali- The Beginning and The Conclusion, and also films like Dum Maaro Dum, Baby, and Department. And he was also seen in the blockbuster comedy Housefull 4 just two months ago.
All his fans are mighty excited with this announcement and it seems they have got their perfect gift from the actor who celebrates his birthday today. Here's wishing the giant a hale and hearty one!
