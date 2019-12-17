As the handsome hunk John Abraham turns 47, Bollywood pours its wishes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

John Abraham has been acting in films for the last 16 years. He began his career when his mentor Mahesh Bhatt began veering into the space of titillation and erotica. He made his debut in 2003 with Jism, a story about surreptitious romance and subterfuge, and the nation got another alpha-male hero.

Today, he's one of the most successful actors and producers in the industry and has made some resounding films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. And as he celebrates his 47th birthday today, on December 17, Bollywood fraternity couldn't stop from pouring its wishes on the actor.

From Anil Kapoor to Milan Zaveri to Manoj Bajpayee, a lot of people wished the handsome hunk on their social media accounts. Kapoor wrote- Happy Birthday! Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, love, lots of bikes & very less cheat days!! Your dedication & hard work is inspiring! Take a look:

Happy Birthday, @TheJohnAbraham! Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, love, lots of bikes & very less cheat days!! Your dedication & hard work is inspiring! pic.twitter.com/jDHI41yNC7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 17, 2019

Prateik Babbar wrote a very long post, stating he's the sexiest beast in the game and he's going to fall short of words, compliments and all the good things he has to say about this beautiful human. It's a must-read if you're a fan of the actor, have a look right here:

Bajpayee, who has worked with the actor before, wrote this:

A very happy birthday to a very dear friend,marvellous human and a gem of a co actor @TheJohnAbraham may you keep shining on !!!ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 17, 2019

And Milap Zaveri wrote this- Check it out:

Happy birthday my JAAN ABRAHAM! âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â You are my Saviour, my Hero, my friend, my strength, my inspiration! May all your dreams come true and may this smile never leave your face! Love you âÂ¦@TheJohnAbrahamâÂ© pic.twitter.com/0jfarx0ZoI — Milap (@zmilap) December 17, 2019

In 2020, the actor is gearing up for as many as three action dramas- Mumbai Saga, Attack, and Satyameva Jayate 2.

