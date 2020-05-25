As the Mango season arrives, Arjun Kapoor offers Katrina Kaif a SLICE, this is what she has to say

We all know Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor are very close friends and they have often commented on each other's Instagram posts. This time, the Panipat actor dedicated an entire Instagram post to the actress and her reply was equally funny.

He surprised his fans and people on social media by sharing a picture of a mango! The reason – he wanted to have a banter with Kaif and asked whether she wants to eat it! Though it may seem random, Arjun was actually being super cheeky with the actress who endorses a mango drink.

Arjun posted saying, "Hello friends, mango season is here aura am dekh ke yaad aaya … Katrina Kaif would you like a slice?" (sic) Katrina was obviously ready with her response to Arjun's cheeky banter and said, "Yes, pl I would like a few slices!" (sic)

Have a look right here:

On the work front, Arjun has a film with Rakul Preet Singh coming up whereas Katrina is gearing up for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

