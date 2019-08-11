As toll rises to 24 in Karnataka, damages estimated at Rs 6K crore

national

The chief minister had on Friday announced a compensation of R5,00,000 each to the families of those killed in the flood and rain-related incidents. As an instant relief, the finance department has released R100 crore towards flood relief

CM BS Yediyurappa during a meeting regarding floods. Pic/PTI

Karnataka: The Karnataka government on Saturday pegged the damage inflicted by torrential downpour and subsequent floods in the state at R6,000 crore even as the toll from various rain-related incidents stood at 24.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said this was the "biggest calamity" in 45 years adding his government has sought R3,000 crore as relief from the Centre. "We are planning to reconstruct houses that were damaged in rains. Some of the villages have to be rebuilt completely," he told reporters.

"So far 24 people have died in various rain-related incidents," he said. Rescue and relief work was being carried out by teams of personnel comprising NDRF, and the armed forces, he added. With no let-up in rains, the flood situation in Karnataka continues to remain grim as most of the rivers in the state were in spate.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asked people of the state not to worry as relief measures were his government's top priority. He also said the Centre was monitoring the situation. "Relief and rehabilitation work is our top priority. Farmers and people need not have to worry," Yediyurappa said.

