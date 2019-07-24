As vegan as it gets

things-to-do

As the world embraces plant-based and cruelty-free make-up, here's a look at home-grown vegan, organic lipsticks

Preiti Bhamra

With so many people turning to veganism as a means of staying healthy and to help the environment, it was only a matter of time before everyday make-up turned organic and vegan, too, with several big brands by celebs including Rihanna opting to go cruelty-free and making as many products vegan as possible.

What's vegan about it?

Vegan products don't use any plant or insect-based ingredients, which makes it difficult to get the bright red shades in lipsticks, which are usually obtained when carmine — derived from a crushed beetle — is used. "People are actually allergic to carmine and may not even realise it," informs Preiti Bhamra, a cruelty-free blogger who follows a plant-based diet, and is as vegan as it can get in the country. But being in India, it's a tad difficult to be completely vegan, given the fact that a lot of Indian food is cooked with ghee — which is why most Indians are usually 95 per cent vegan.

The products also don't use keratin, which is derived from the skin and hair of sheep and goats, and helps the lipstick last longer and makes it smoother.

One of the biggest concerns vegans have about regular make-up is that it is tested on animals — something vegan cosmetics manufacturers steer clear of.

Synthetic beeswax



A model wears a nude, organic lipstic

Most Indian brands use beeswax, which forms the base of the lip colour, making the product non-vegan. But some manufacturers have managed to get their hands on cruelty-free synthetic beeswax to make their range of lipsticks — in matte and shimmer — a 100 per cent vegan. And it's not too waxy or flaky either.



A vegan, matte version

Organic and ayurvedic

But the more common version of the vegan variant in the country are lipsticks made using cruelty-free organic beeswax. These are also more affordable, while being cruelty-free as well as easier on the pocket. "These are made using natural ingredients that are obtained in a cruelty-free and sustainable manner," Bhamra informs. The ayurvedic element in the form of ghee and almond oil in the lipsticks and lip balm also makes sure that your lips aren't chapped.

Log on to: spektacosmetics.com and soultree.in (Rs 500 onwards)

Dos and don'ts

Always use a good lip balm or put some coconut oil on your lips. This prevents dry patches.

For vegan lipsticks to work smoothly, apply some on the back on your hand so that the lipstick warms up a bit and can be applied without bumps.

Scrub your lips regularly using a sugar scrub that you can make at home using lavender or coconut oil and some sugar. This improves blood circulation and removes dead skin. Remove your lipstick before sleeping.

Don’t lick your lips, as that will make them dry; water on your lips evaporates really fast. Keep sipping on water instead to stay hydrated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates