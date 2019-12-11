As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their second anniversary, the actress shares a beautiful post
Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot with Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, celebrates her second anniversary today and cannot help but gush about her husband
It was December 11, 2017, when cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a surreptitious wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The two were in a relationship for a very long time before they tied the knot but never admitted or denied being in love. And when their wedding pictures surfaced on the Internet, the nation took a collective breath of surprise and shock, but in all the good ways.
And marking this special occasion, Anushka took to her Instagram account and shared an immensely beautiful post that's a reminder of how much she's in love with her husband and how she's made one of the best decisions of her life. She wrote a fantastic post that started with a beautiful quote by Victor Hugo.
She wrote- "To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it." Take a look right here:
"To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it âÂ¤ï¸Â ðÂÂÂ
Actor Kajal Aggarwal commented on the post and wrote- May your faith strengthen. God bless you both with eternal sunshine.
And who can forget this picture she posted from her wedding ceremony that had an equally heartfelt note? Remember this, right?-
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017
Despite being married, Sharma refuses to get bogged down by the industry notions that married actresses cannot work in Bollywood. She has been on a roll for the last two years, both as an actor and as a producer. She's doing the Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan and is also producing a Netflix-original, titled Bulbul. Way to go!
