As Virender Sehwag turned 42, teammates, sports stars show love on Twitter

Cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who turned 42 on Tuesday. Here are a few wishes:

Sachin Tendulkar: "The one who only dealt in 4s and 6s while batting turns 42. Even that adds up to 6. Tum jiyo hazaron saal aur saal ke din ho 50 hazaar. Janamdin mubarak @virendersehwag."

Virat Kohli: "Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhai. Have a great day."

Yuvraj Singh: "Jitni khatarnaak inki game hai, utni hi khatarnak inki aajkal acting Zany face Wishing the legendary Multan ka Sultan. @virendersehwag a very Happy Birthday Birthday cake Wishing you great health and success Thumbs up lots of love brother."

VVS Laxman: Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose positivity and self-belief is always a reminder of how to keep things simple in life. #HappyBirthdayViru!

ICC: Virender Sehwag's birthday hasn't brought back too many happy memories for Dale Steyn Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat. In 2008, the Indian opener clattered 319 from just 304 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test Collision symbol

Rishabh Pant: Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhaiya Hugging faceHere's to a bright, healthy and exciting year ahead.

Harmanpreet Kaur: "There will be no another like Virender Sehwag. To my idol, my inspiration, one of the reasons why I took up cricket as a profession...Wishing you the best of everything...Happy Birthday."

