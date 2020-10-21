As Virender Sehwag turned 42, teammates, sports stars show love on Twitter
Cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who turned 42 on Tuesday. Here are a few wishes:
Sachin Tendulkar: "The one who only dealt in 4s and 6s while batting turns 42. Even that adds up to 6. Tum jiyo hazaron saal aur saal ke din ho 50 hazaar. Janamdin mubarak @virendersehwag."
Virat Kohli: "Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhai. Have a great day."
Yuvraj Singh: "Jitni khatarnaak inki game hai, utni hi khatarnak inki aajkal acting Zany face Wishing the legendary Multan ka Sultan. @virendersehwag a very Happy Birthday Birthday cake Wishing you great health and success Thumbs up lots of love brother."
VVS Laxman: Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose positivity and self-belief is always a reminder of how to keep things simple in life. #HappyBirthdayViru!
ICC: Virender Sehwag's birthday hasn't brought back too many happy memories for Dale Steyn Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat. In 2008, the Indian opener clattered 319 from just 304 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test Collision symbol
Rishabh Pant: Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhaiya Hugging faceHere's to a bright, healthy and exciting year ahead.
Harmanpreet Kaur: "There will be no another like Virender Sehwag. To my idol, my inspiration, one of the reasons why I took up cricket as a profession...Wishing you the best of everything...Happy Birthday."
Virender Sehwag: Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand' (All Pics/ Virender Sehwag's twitter account)
Virender Sehwag: Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside, inside the house cool, silent and remote controlled. Shaant, shushil pati'
Virender Sehwag: 'A good laugh and a good sleep are the two best cures for everything'
Virender Sehwag: 'Marriage is a workshop where husband works and wife shops. But Biwi ji Rocks! Works and Shops!'
Virender Sehwag: 'Happy Birthday Biwi ji @AartiSehwag. #16December, already a movie on your date of birth. Sachha pyaar aur 100 ka note Mushkil Se milta hai' (Real love and a 100 Rs note is found with great difficulty)'
Virender Sehwag: 'A happy wife means a happy Life. In a theatre, watching match as wife watches a movie. Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush (I am happy and so is my wife). Simple joys'
Virender Sehwag: 'Wow! Nehra ji Birthday and #WorldDanceDay on same day. Happy April waala birthday Nehra Ji. Great memories with you #CricketKaBhishmapitamah'
Virender Sehwag: A rare occasion when one could have committed a crime, God ji sleeping. To a man who could stop time in India, #HappyBirthdaySachin
Virender Sehwag: 'Mango with Rahul Bhai! Fruits Khaao Mast Ho Jaao! #Memories'
Virender Sehwag: Dada ki khushi me apni khushi hai. Rasogulla jaisi meethi muskaan (My happiness lies in Dada's happiness. Sweet smile like a rasgulla). @SGanguly99
Virender Sehwag:
Virender Sehwag: 'Move in Silence, Speak only when it's time to say Checkmate. #ShatranjKeKhiladi'
-
Virender Sehwag: 'Look who is taking me for a ride! The great man Rahul Dravid'
Virender Sehwag: 'The future is shaped by one's dreams. These legends still don't waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza'
Virender Sehwag: 'Welcoming the Hairy & Slightly distorted Burj Khalifa @ImIshant to the @lionsdenkxip family. Plz Welcome him by making such a face wherever u r'
Virender Sehwag: 'Kuch players on-field Record todte hain, Kuch off-field Beard todte hain, Baazigar wahi hain, jo donon main jeet te hain #BreakTheBeard' (Some players break records on-field, some players break the beard off-field. The gamechanger is the one who wins in both areas)
Virender Sehwag: 'Only old notes are out of circulation. Great knocks from @YUVSTRONG12 and @msdhoni'
Virender Sehwag: 'Ek Virender Bottle ke Andar. Khud hi ko Pi jaao. #Kalakaari'. (One Virender is inside the bottle. Drink yourself)'
Virender Sehwag: 'Board exams are like Cricket matches. I never played under any pressure. You should not too. #ReleaseThePressure'
Virender Sehwag: 'Happy Birthday Mr. 360 degrees @ABdeVilliers17, the man who can bat in any pose he wishes too #IPLlogo'
Virender Sehwag: 'Chips ki packet ki tarah jaldi over khatam karne waale (The one who finishes an over as quick as a packet of chips) @imjadeja, Happy Birthday. Cut the cake in this style, by ghumaooing (swinging) knife like sword'
Virender Sehwag: 'Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 Pujara. May your batting continue like Dadi Amma's story, never ending. Zindagi Na Milegi Pujara!'
Virender Sehwag: 'Because of these gestures, initially I thought it's Ricky Pointing. Then realised it's Ponting. Hpy Bday to one of the best batsmen, apna Ponty'
Virender Sehwag: 'Happy Birthday @BrianLara. BC Lara, kya tha Maara'
Virender Sehwag: 'He played in the V. But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class, Consistency, Care. Proud to have played together. Happy Birthday #RahulDravid'
Virender Sehwag: 'Is China ke maal ki lambi guarantee hai. India's first ever Test Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, shaandaar firki le li Australia ki' (This China product has a long guarantee.)
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was great with the bat during his cricket career, but now he has found another talent - tweeting! Sehwag celebrates his 42nd birthday today and we thought of bringing you his funny side on Twitter. From marriage tips and sarcastic comments to funny birthday wishes, we look at 25 of the most hilarious tweets from the 'Nawab of Twitter' and former Indian batsman.
