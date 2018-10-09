Asaduddin Owaisi: BJP govt in Gujarat failed to stop exodus of migrant workers

national

Attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat started after the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin OwaisiTuesday accused the BJP government in Gujarat of failing to stop the "exodus" of Hindi-speaking migrant workers from that state and said it is has a responsibility to ensure their safety.

"The atmosphere in Gujarat...the entire responsibility lies on the BJP government in that state. It should have been their (BJP government) responsibility to see to it that North Indians should have been given confidence. They should have spoken to them and stopped them (from migrating) and made arrangements for their security," Owaisi told reporters.

But it was 'visbily clear' that the BJP government had failed to maintain law and order in that state, he alleged, adding "you can see an exodus of North Indians from that state...arguably, it is the failure of BJP and their governance".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who support NDA, should go to Gujarat where thousands are migrating, Owaisi said, adding "it is their (BJP) government in Gujarat."

"But they don't have time and empathy...responsibility lies on the BJP and the NDA", he said.

Attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat started after the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl. The violence has led to an exodus of migrant workers, which prompted the state government on Monday to make an appeal for their return.

The state government has deployed additional security forces in industrial areas in Gujarat for the safety of migrants. It said 431 people have been arrested and 56 FIRs registered in connection with the attacks on Hindi-speaking people.

