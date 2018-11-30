Asaduddin Owaisi calls Ghulam Nabi Azad a 'Ghulam' of Congress

national

Owaisi, while addressing a rally in Vikarabad district of poll-bound Telangana, further said that during Azad's 45 years in politics, he only fought once for an Assembly seat when he was the Chief Minister

Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, calling him a 'Ghulam' (Slave) of the Congress party.

"I want to tell Ghulam Nabi Azad that there is a difference between him and me in implementing and talking about issues. But your problem is, while your name is Ghulam Nabi, you have been serving as a Ghulam (slave) to the Congress party your entire lifetime," he said on Thursday.

Owaisi, while addressing a rally in Vikarabad district of poll-bound Telangana, further said that during Azad's 45 years in politics, he only fought once for an Assembly seat when he was the Chief Minister.

"After that, he fought and won the parliamentary elections in Maharashtra's Washim. Then he fought three elections and he kept on losing in every election," he added.

The legislative assembly election in Telangana is scheduled to be held on December 7, while counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates