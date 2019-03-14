Asaduddin Owaisi: China's stand a failure of 'jhula' diplomacy

national

Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: With China blocking a UN resolution to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed this as a failure of "jhula diplomacy" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"China's refusal to cooperate in blacklisting this known terrorist is a classic example of the failure of Modi's jhula diplomacy," the Hyderabad MP said, in an obvious reference to Modi 'swinging' with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to India.

Owaisi said that while China was refusing to cooperate in blacklisting the terrorist, the Modi government placed an order of Rs 630 crore to buy bullet-proof vests from China.

"What is your nationalism? Where has our self-respect gone? Why is that we have to place this order with China? The nation wants to know answers from Modi because day in and day out they are playing with security, nationalism."

On the Modi government not releasing data related to Mudra scheme, the MP said it stands exposed.

"The government believes in lies. It does not stand for truth or empirical data. It believes in fudged data. The truth has come out with the government refusing to share exact survey data of Mudra beneficiaries," he said.

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief said it was known fact that of 90 percent of 15 odd crore beneficiaries under Mudra scheme got loan of Rs 50,000 and only 19.6 lakh got Rs 5 lakh.

