Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Mamata Banerjee over minority extremism comment

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned against "minority extremism" in an obvious attack on the AIMIM, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back on Tuesday, saying Muslims in the TMC chief's state are ranked "worst" on development indicators. Banerjee had, at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday, asked people to refrain from listening to "minority extremists" who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting Owaisi, a Lok Sabha MP from that city.

Without naming the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Banerjee said, "There are some extremists among the minorities. They have their base in Hyderabad. Don't listen to them. Don't trust these forces".

The TMC boss's comments did not go down well with Owaisi, who took to Twitter to criticise her. "It's not religious extremism to say that Bengal's Muslims have one of the worst human development indicators of any minority," he wrote. Agencies

