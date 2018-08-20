Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya over Ram temple remarks

national

Hitting out at the BJP over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's remarks on construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sought to know how he could make such comments when the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

"This is a clear sign that BJP is losing immense ground. How can a responsible Deputy Chief Minister of a state government make such sort of atrocious and obnoxious statements?. When the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, the minister has no right to talk in this language," he told reporters here.

Maurya had yesterday said he was hopeful that if the need arose and there was no way out, the Centre could opt for the legislative route in Parliament for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, when it has adequate numbers in both Houses. "Under what provision of the Constitution can a law be made when the matter is pending in the Supreme Court?" Owaisi asked.

The Hyderabad MP also flayed Maurya for making such comments at a time when Kerala and other parts of the country are facing massive natural disasters. Alleging that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat did not show concern when incidents of lynching occurred in the state openly, Owaisi claimed that the BJP government in the state is focused on 'polarising' voters. He was asked about Adityanath's reported comments on not allowing animal sacrifice with regard to Bakrid. Replying to a query, Owaisi said relations with Pakistan can improve if the neighbouring country takes action on those responsible for 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

"I do not know whether our Prime Minister has written such a letter. But yes, relations should be good with all of our neighbours. But relationship with Pakistan can definitely improve if Pakistan can ensure that the main accused who were responsible for 26/11 trial are taken to task," he said. He, however, alleged that the NDA government's foreign policy is a "disaster" with neighbouring countries like Nepal becoming closer to China. On the criticism against Punjab minister and former cricketer Navjyot Singh Sidhu (for hugging Pakistan's Army Chief), Owaisi claimed that hugging everyone has become a fashion nowadays.

"Hugging also happened in Parliament. Our Prime Minister, without being invited by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, he landed in Pakistan and went to a marriage of then Prime Minister and he also embraced him. "There are many photographs of various Prime Ministers embracing other leaders of our neighbouring country. So I am not into this fashion of embracing," he said. Owaisi said the financial assistance given to rain ravaged Kerala by the NDA government was 'grossly insufficient'.

