Asaduddin Owaisi slams government over Mecca Masjid verdict, seeks re-trial

The leader on Wednesday evening at a public meeting said that he would meet Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan and place before him the facts of the case

Over the Mecca Masjid blast case, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking a re-trial or an appeal against the verdict that set free all the five accused. The leader on Wednesday evening at a public meeting said that he would meet Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan and place before him the facts of the case.

"Re-investigation can be taken up under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)," he said, adding, "we have also told Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Deputy Chief Minister that they should take up the matter with the Centre seeking a re-trial or to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against this verdict."

A special NIA court here last Monday acquitted all the five accused who stood trial, holding that the prosecution failed to prove "even a single" allegation against them. The five, including right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand, were acquitted for want of evidence.

"When the trial started in the case, National Investigation Agency changed the advocate and an advocate who did not fight a single murder case was handed over this case," Owaisi alleged.

Owaisi said in such terror cases, an advocate of at least 10 years' experience should be fielded by the government, but an "inexperienced" lawyer was appointed the prosecutor.

"People say NIA is a caged parrot, but I will say it is not only a parrot in the cage but this parrot is also blind and deaf," Owaisi said. Referring to the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blast, in which five people were sentenced to death, Owaisi said an IPS officer used to be present at every hearing. However, during the Mecca Masjid trial, only officers of inspector rank used to be present.

Owaisi said, "It is the first government which is not with the victims of a terror attack but is standing with the accused...this is the governance of the BJP."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will crush terrorism. What kind of dual policy your government has? Not a single central minister has reacted to the verdict and (spoken about government's) policy (the way forward) on the Mecca Masjid blast case verdict," he said.

"Terrorism has no religion...World knows that terrorism in itself has become a new religion," Owaisi said. A massive blast had ripped through the over four centuries-old Mecca Masjid on May 8, 2007, during Friday prayers, killing nine people and wounding 58.

