Asaduddin Owaisi takes oath amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram'

national

Owaisi, however, remained unperturbed and rather mocked the members by gesturing to them to keep shouting

Asaduddin Owaisi. Pic/AFP

Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Vande Mataram" greeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday as he took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha, and he responded with "Allahu Akbar". As the Hyderabad MP approached the Speaker's podium, some of the members, apparently from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), began shouting the slogans.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on 'Jai Sri Ram' & 'Vande Mataram' slogans being raised in Lok Sabha while he was taking oath as MP: It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur. pic.twitter.com/THJN8n8out — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Owaisi, however, remained unperturbed and rather mocked the members by gesturing to them to keep shouting. After taking his oath in Urdu, he said: "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind."

Today, I was welcomed with some slogans when I stood up to take my oath on the Constitution of India https://t.co/bQo1mTvjOK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 18, 2019

Amazed how scared BJP MPs are of @asadowaisi. Begin shouting BMKJ and Jai Shri Ram when he is about to take oath. He responds brilliantly with Jai Bhim, Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind. https://t.co/LZ7fw6ldYC — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) June 18, 2019

"Today, I was welcomed with some slogans when I stood up to take my oath on the Constitution of India," he tweeted later.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and a host of newly elected Member of Parliaments (MPs) like Sunny Deol, Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Kishan, Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, and others took oath in the 17th Lok Sabha which will see the passing of the Union Budget and some key legislations including the Triple Talaq Bill being on top of the government's agenda.

