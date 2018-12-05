Asaduddin Owaisi to Rahul Gandhi: Learn humility from your mother

national

Owaisi pointed out how the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal suffer were suffering due to lack of any party to strive to safeguard their interests

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday advised Congress President Rahul Gandhi to shed his arrogance and learn humility and modesty from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

"If you are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister, shed your arrogance. It is my humble request that you learn humility and sincerity from your mother. She has proved that simplicity takes a person far in politics," the Hyderabad MP said. Owaisi was addressing election rallies of his All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the old city of Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

Dubbing Rahul Gandhi as younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said the Congress President had nothing but still showing arrogance. "If this is your attitude, I will fight you throughout my life," he said. The MP took strong exception to Rahul Gandhi describing him as the 'C' team of Modi.

"I am the captain of Hyderabad team and you are captain of Janedharu team. You tried insulting me by calling me 'C' team. This reflects the mentality of your upper caste because Janedharu considers himself superior to others." Recalling that he supported Congress party for 12 years, Owaisi said Rahul should tell the people what secret deals he struck with his party.

Owaisi said though AIMIM was contesting only eight out of 119 Assembly seats in Telangana, all the leaders from Narendra Modi to BJP President Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu were worried.

He alleged that all these leaders want to finish AIMIM as it had set an example in the entire country by becoming the voice of Muslims of Hyderabad and the symbol of their unity. "They want to eliminate the political identity of Muslims of Hyderabad," he said. Owaisi pointed out how the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal suffer were suffering due to lack of any party to strive to safeguard their interests.

On Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark that if BJP comes to power Owaisi will have to flee Hyderabad, the AIMIM leader reiterated that he is neither going to flee nor he is afraid of such threats. Owaisi said Yogi's threat was an insult to 17 crore Muslims of India as this amounts to projecting them as second class citizens.

The Hyderabad MP said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister should first take care of his state. "In your state 'gaurakshaks' killed a police officer by shooting him in his head. Why are you coming here? You will get nothing here," he added.

