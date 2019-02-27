Asaduddin Owaisi voices concern for Indian pilot 'missing in action'

national

'Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances, Owaisi tweeted

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday expressed concern for the Indian pilot who was "missing in action" and said Pakistan must respect its obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time



Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 27, 2019

"Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time. Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect

its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances," Owaisi tweeted. Pakistan has used its Air Force to target military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism

operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot is "missing in action", External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, also said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

