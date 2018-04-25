Asaram Bapu appeared broken after conviction, says Jail superintendent

"Do something", the 77-year-old kept on muttering to his advocates during the hearing of arguments on the quantum of sentence, according to Vikram Singh

Asaram Bapu/ File Pic

Jodhpur Jail Superintendent claims that Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu seemed to have broken after Jodhpur Court on Wednesday convicted him of raping a 16-year-old girl.

"Do something", the 77-year-old kept on muttering to his advocates during the hearing of arguments on the quantum of sentence, according to Vikram Singh.

"Asaram seemed nervous on hearing the verdict," said a police officer present on the premises of the Jodhpur central jail where the judgment was pronounced.

"Asaram appeared broken. He said he will now move a higher court," Singh said. Inside his cell, Asaram was restless and kept on lumbering for some time, he said.

A Jodhpur court on Wednesday sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago, the second case of a powerful spiritual leader being convicted of a sexual offense in less than a year. Apart from Asaram, two other accused were convicted by the special court. It acquitted two others.

Also Read: Union Home Ministry Says, No Untoward Incident So Far After Asaram Bapu Conviction

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates