Asaram case verdict: Security beefed up in Ahmedabad, Surat

The Gujarat police has stepped up security outside two of the prominent ashrams of self-styled godman Asaram in the state, as a court in Rajasthan convicted him in a rape case today



Asaram Bapu

The Gujarat police has stepped up security outside two of the prominent ashrams of self-styled godman Asaram in the state, as a court in Rajasthan convicted him in a rape case today. Asaram was convicted by a court in Jodhpur for raping a teenager at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013. Over 50 policemen, led by a deputy commissioner of police, were deployed outside Asaram's ashram in Motera area of Ahmedabad city, DCP H R Muliana said. Around 100 policemen as well as personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were deployed at various places in Chandkheda area to keep an eye on followers coming to the ashram, he said.

Since Sabarmati area is also close to the ashram, around 40 policemen were maintaining vigil at strategic locations and on connecting roads, the official said. "All the police stations in the city have been given orders to remain alert and conduct patrolling in their respective areas to prevent any unwarranted situation," Muliana said, adding that the situation at the ashram was calm. Besides, adequate police force was deployed since early morning outside Asaram's another prominent ashram in Jahangirpura area of Surat district, a police official said.

Continuous police patrolling was on in the diamond city, he said. The Home Ministry had yesterday asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to tighten the security and deploy additional forces in wake of the verdict by the Jodhpur court. The three states were also told to deploy additional forces in sensitive places, a Home Ministry official said. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana have a large number of followers of Asaram.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever