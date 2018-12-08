Asensio, Isco help Real Madrid thrash Melilla 6-1

football

Asensio's double came in quick succession in the first half before defender Javi Sanchez added a third inside seven minutes

Real Madrid's Isco celebrates after scoring against Melilla

Marco Asensio and Isco struck twice each as Real Madrid routed minnows Melilla to ease their way into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a 6-1 romp on Thursday.

Asensio's double came in quick succession in the first half before defender Javi Sanchez added a third inside seven minutes. Isco made it 4-0 two minutes after the break and then, after Vinicius Junior had got his name on the scoresheet, doubled his tally.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever