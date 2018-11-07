Asgard's gatekeeper aka Idris Elba is world's sexiest man

hollywood

Idris Elba, who plays Heimdall in The Avengers universe, gets honour from People magazine

Idris Elba

Idris Elba, who played the role of Heimdall, the gatekeeper of Asgard in The Avengers franchise, has been named the sexiest man alive, according to People Magazine. The actor, it was revealed, was the latest to receive the annual honour on The Tonight Show earlier this week.

The star spoke to host Jimmy Fallon on the show, and also unveiled a series of "smouldering" poses. On seeing himself on the cover of the magazine, he said, "My mom is going to be really, really proud (sic)."

Elba is the third man of colour to be honoured with the title, after former winners Denzel Washington and Dwayne Johnson. In accepting the accolade, he tweeted, "Who'd have thought [of] it? I'm honoured and thankful. What's even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!" Fans of the actor have been contending for his appointment in the headlining role of the next James Bond film.

