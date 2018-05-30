Asghar Farhadi named jury president for Sarajevo Film Festival

Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows, which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, will also screen in Sarajevo as part of its Open Air programme



Asghar Farhadi

Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi will head the competition jury for the 24th Sarajevo Film Festival. The announcement was made on Tuesday. Farhadi will serve as president of the jury of the festival's competition programme, reports variety.com.

Farhadi's "Everybody Knows", which saw its world premiere in competition as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, will also screen in Sarajevo as part of its Open Air programme. The Spanish-language film stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Last year's Sarajevo Film Festival saw Ana Urushadze's "Scary Mother" take home the festival's top prize, the Heart of Sarajevo for best feature film, which includes a $18,500 financial award. The five-person jury was presided over by Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco.

Farhadi won his first Oscar for best foreign language film for his 2011 drama "A Separation". He triumphed again, in the same category, with 2016's "The Salesman". The 24th Sarajevo Film Festival will be held from August 10-17.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever