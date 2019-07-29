Asha Bhosle takes a dig at artists for expressing concern over mob lynching

bollywood

Asha Bhosle stirred a debate on social media by tweeting about her chartbuster, Dum Maro Dum... Bolo Subh Shyam... Hare Krishna Hare Ram

Asha Bhosle stirred a debate on social media by tweeting about her chartbuster, Dum Maro Dum... Bolo Subh Shyam... Hare Krishna Hare Ram from the 1971 film, Hare Krishna Hare Ram. She wrote, "Can I perform this evergreen song or not (sic)?" Netizens were not too amused by her dig at the artistes who expressed concern over mob lynching.

Not only this, Celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Mani Ratnam and Konkona Sensharma, have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their concerns over the growing the cases of lynching in India. As many as 49 eminent persons from different backgrounds have joined forces to address the issue and come out with the letter, dated July 23. Among the signatories are Shyam Benegal, Riddhi Sen, Ramchandra Guha, Binayak Sen, Soumitra Chatterjee, Revathy, Shubha Mudgal and Anupam Roy, among others.

In fact, Swara Bhasker known for speaking her mind on various socio-political issues said it's hard to "turn our face away from the harsh reality" of increasing cases of mob lynching in the country.

Praising the efforts of 49 celebrities who have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their concern over mob lynching she said a strong law is needed to deal with the issue.

"Mob lynching has become an epidemic in the country today and I don't think that we can turn our face away from this harsh reality. There's no point in falsifying it," said the actress in a media interaction.

