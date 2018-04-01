Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani to join Meera and Sumer's wedding celebrations in Kaleerein

While the Sangeet ceremony of Meera and Sumer are in full swing, television's charismatic couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani will join the wedding celebrations



Aditi Sharma and Paramvir Singh Cheema as Meera and Sumer respectively

The recently launched show Kaleerein, airing every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm, has been witnessing high-octane drama captivating audience interest with the intriguing and entertaining storyline. Currently, the show is celebrating the impending wedding between lead character Meera (Aditi Sharma) and Sumer (Paramvir Singh Cheema). The upcoming mahaepisode, to be aired on Saturday, 31st March between 7:00-9:00pm has been specially titled Kaleerein - Ek Jashn, Ek Hadsa where viewers will not only get to witness some star-studded performances for Meera's Sangeet ceremony followed by the introduction of another pertinent issue where Meera stands the risk of being hypnotised and captured.



Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

While the Sangeet ceremony of Meera and Sumer are in full swing, television's charismatic couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani will join the wedding celebrations. The couple will be introduced as Meera's friends who will partake in the wedding festivities alongside Meera's family. The duo will also be seen shaking a leg to Salman Khan's superhit song Swag Se Swagat.

Talking about their cameo in the show, Rithvik said, "Our journey together started with the channel and hence it's like coming back home. I've heard some great things about Kaleerein and hence we are glad to be associated with the show for this Maha episode. From what I'm hearing it's an exciting episode and our performance is right in the midst of the twists and turns."

this Saturday between 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

