Asha Negi on the failure of her two TV shows: I was very depressed, it hampered my mental peace

Asha Negi has been appreciated for her performance in the recently released show, Baarish 2, where she starred with Sharman Joshi. However, the rise to fame and success wasn't easy. She had to deal with two unsuccessful shows before tryst with stardom and appreciation happened.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about the low phase in her career at that time, how she was depressed, and how it affected her mental peace and confidence. Speaking to the portal, she said, "Emotions did ride high when the two shows didn't work. When the first show did not work, I was like 'it is okay, maybe I have had a good career in the past, so one not working is okay.' But then the next also did not work and I was really disheartened. I was so demotivated. I thought it is over for me."

She added, "I was very depressed at that time. I had also put on weight because I was eating so much because of depression. It did hamper my mental peace and confidence. I let it happen and went through that feeling. With time, I healed and realised that I am an actor and here to perform and it is okay if my projects did not work, but I can be a little selective with my projects. I won't pick up any project for the heck of it."

Today, she enjoys a large fan following on social media, and people have really enjoyed watching her in Baarish 1 and 2. Let's see what next she does as an actor!

