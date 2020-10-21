Asha Negi shares a special message for Anurag Basu on her debut movie, Ludo

Asha Negi has won millions of hearts worldwide with her superb performances over the years! Her recent performance in the web series 'Abhay 2' of an investigative reporter earned her a lot of appreciation from viewers and critics alike. The actress is showing absolutely no signs of pausing on the work front as she announced her debut in the movie industry with the amazing title helmed by none other than Anurag Basu – 'Ludo'!

Recently, the team of Ludo hosted a virtual press conference and Asha was unable to be a part of it as she was traveling. As Anurag Basu flagged off the virtual press conference, he specifically mentioned missing Asha as she couldn't be a part of it and said, "I am also missing the rest of my Ludo star-cast today, Jinke saath bahot kaam kiya 'hai. Jinke contribution ke bina ye film nahi banta – Asha Negi, Ye unki pehli picture hai, Shalini Vatsa, Ishtiyaq Bhai, Bhanu Uday, Paritosh Tripathi aur sabse zyada miss kar raha hu mai apne ajeez Pritam ko".

Asha posted a short video clip of the virtual press meet on her social media profile stating, "Missed being a part of the incredible press conference of the Netflix film 'Ludo' yesterday! My debut film, which definitely promises to take you all on a mad ride, Missed everyone and thanks a lot Dada for everything"

Have a look at her post right here:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news