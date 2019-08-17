Ashes: Australia slump before rain interrupts Day 3 action

cricket

Australia lost three wickets for 11 runs en route to slumping to 80-4 when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the second Test

Jofra Archer

London: England pace Jofra Archer marked his Test debut with a wicket (opener Cameron Bancroft LBW for 13) as Australia suffered a top-order collapse before rain cut short play at Lord's yesterday.



Australia lost three wickets for 11 runs en route to slumping to 80-4 when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the second Test. That left Australia 178 runs behind England's 258. The 24.1 overs that took place in the morning represented the only action on Friday, with persistent rain leading the umpires to abandon play for the day at 5:22 pm local time.

Live on tv

England v Australia, Day 4: Sony Six, 15:30

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever