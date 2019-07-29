Ashes contest too close to predict, says Steve Waugh

cricket

Steve Waugh

London: Steve Waugh says the Ashes are too close to call as England and Australia prepare to resume battle, with the visitors seeking their first away win in the series for 18 years.

With the exception of the 2010-11 series in Australia, which England won 3-1, home advantage has been decisive since Waugh’s side triumphed 4-1 away in 2001.

But the former Australia captain said it was "50-50" as to who would emerge triumphant over the course of the five Tests starting at Edgbaston on Thursday. "Depth in the squad will be important but I honestly think if I was a betting man I wouldn’t back either side because I don’t know who’s going to win. It’s going to be that even. I think it’s going to be a fantastic series," Waugh said.

