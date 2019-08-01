Ashes series: Battles within big battle to watch out for

cricket

England have a new weapon in paceman Jofra Archer but the key to their Ashes bowling attack will be veteran opening bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are masters of exploiting English conditions with swing

When Australia and England last met, in Australia in 2017-18, Steve Smith and Joe Root were the opposing skippers. Since then, Smith has been stripped of the captaincy and he is preparing for his first Test outing since being banned over last year's ball-tampering incident. Averaging an eye-catching 61.37 in 64 Tests, with 23 centuries, Smith is still the main man for Australia and he scored a total of 687 runs when the teams last met, hitting three centuries in five Tests. Root's Test average has dipped below 50 but he remains one of most feared players in the game and England's finest batsmen, with 16 Test centuries under his belt. The Yorkshireman is moving back up to No. 3 to boost England's struggling top order.



Jason Roy and David Warner

Warner v Roy

Both England and Australia have batsmen at the top of the order with the ability to dictate the pace of an innings and with something to prove. Australia's David Warner, who had an impressive World Cup, is resuming his Test career after serving a ban for his part in last year's ball-tampering scandal. Jason Roy, 29, has played a single Test, v Ireland last week, and will be keen to show he can bring his swashbuckling style into Tests.

English guile v Australian pace

