Ashes Test: Steve Smith simply superb!

cricket

Undeterred by boos, ex-captain smashes classic century under pressure to rescue Australia from 122-8 to 284 on Day One of first Test

Australia's Steven Smith celebrates scoring a century on Day One of the first Ashes Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Birmingham: Australia's Steven Smith marked his return to Test cricket with a hundred on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston yesterday. The former captain was playing his first match at this level since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. Australia were struggling at 17-2 when Smith walked into bat. But Smith, with just last man Nathan Lyon for company, completed his 24th Test century and ninth against England when he cover-drove all-rounder Ben Stokes for his ninth four in 184 balls faced.

Smith was the last Australian wicket to fall when he was bowled by Stuart Broad for 144 as Australia finished at 284 in their first innings. Earlier, Broad (5-86) and Chris Woakes (3-58) tore through Australia's batting line-up on the opening day of the first Ashes Test with Smith fighting a lone battle to keep the World Cup winners at bay.

Smith, one of three Australia players returning to Test action after serving lengthy bans for ball-tampering, was unbeaten on 66 as rain started to fall during the interval. England's performance was especially impressive given James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, bowled just four overs before going for a scan on a right calf injury. Australia struggled to combat the moving ball in English conditions but the true worth of their score will only become apparent when England, shot out for just 85 by Ireland at Lord's last week, bat.

Joe Root's buoyant side are looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double. Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss for the Ashes holders, looking to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, and took the bold decision to bat first. A partisan crowd booed the visitors when they walked out for the pre-match anthem ceremony. David Warner and Smith at least knew what to expect, having been given similar rough treatment during the recent World Cup, which saw England beat defending champs Australia in the semis.

Dangerous left-handed opener Warner was lbw to Broad for two and did not bother with a review, even though technology suggested the ball would have missed leg stump. As the initial exultant cheers from the crowd at an early wicket died down, Warner was subjected to a prolonged chorus of boos on his walk back to the pavilion, with spectators in the Hollies Stand waving strips of sandpaper and shouting "cheerio".

