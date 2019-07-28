Ashes: Uncapped pacer Archer in England squad for opener

cricket

Jofra Archer

London: Uncapped fast bowler Jofra Archer has been included in England's 14-man squad announced on Saturday for next week's Ashes opener against Australia, with all-rounder Ben Stokes re-appointed as vice-captain.

The pair both enjoyed starring roles in England's stunning World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's on July 14. Archer, 24, who only became England qualified earlier this year, could now make his Test debut when the first of a five-match series starts at Edgbaston on August 1.

He carried a side strain throughout the World Cup but reported fit after a brief holiday in his native Barbados, with Archer returning to action for Sussex on Friday, where he took 2-21 in a tied T20 Blast match with Surrey.

Endured excruciating pain during WC: Jofra

LONDON: England pacer Jofra Archer has revealed that he was in "excruciating pain" and was unable to play without painkillers during the second half of the World Cup. Archer took 20 wickets during England's successful campaign. It was during England's fifth match against Afghanistan when Archer suffered a side strain injury. "It was pretty excruciating," he said. "I'm fortunate it's settled quickly," Archer told BBC.

"It was pretty bad. I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards," he added.

