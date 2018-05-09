Ashfaq Siddiq: Chennai Youth's death might hit tourism in Jammu and Kashmir

The killing of the Chennai youth could be the proverbial final nail in the coffin of tourism in Kashmir, Ashfaq Siddiq, president, Travel Agents' Association Kashmir (TAAK), said



Tourists ride a shikara at Dal Lake, in Srinagar, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The fragile tourism industry in Kashmir has taken another blow with the death of a tourist hit by stone pelters, and the sector fears that the incident may further affect the already falling footfall in the troubled Valley.

The killing of the Chennai youth could be the proverbial final nail in the coffin of tourism in Kashmir, Ashfaq Siddiq, president, Travel Agents' Association Kashmir (TAAK), said.

