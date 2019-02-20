Ashi Singh takes a break from her reel wedding to attend a real wedding

television

Ashi Singh

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has made Ashi Singh one of television's brightest stars. The love and adulation that Ashi receives from her fans both for her onscreen portrayal of Naina and for her real-life persona is heartening to see.

The current track of the show revolves around Sameer and Naina's upcoming wedding festivities and Ashi is heard to be shooting day in and day out for the same. The reason being, she is about to take off to Bhopal to attend her best friend's wedding. She didn't want to miss this opportunity to be with her friend on her special day and also wanted to understand how it feels when one is about to get married so that she could emote the same for her onscreen shaadi.

Ashi said "My best friend is about to get married. Incidentally, her wedding falls during the peak period of Sameer and Naina's on-screen wedding and I offered to shoot overtime and complete my portions before I head to Bhopal for my friend's big day. I share a very special bond with her and it would have been unfair if I didn't show up. Also, we both understand each other pretty well and I believe this would be a learning ground for me where I can understand how one feels while getting married and bring the same emotions to life for my on-screen wedding. We also have been laughing over the fact that both of us are getting married at the same time and the only difference is that mine is for the reel and her's is the real deal."

