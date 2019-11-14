Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0: Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal will give you a dose of nostalgia

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new version of the 2006 hit song Ashiqui Mein Teri. This time he is joined by the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal.

Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from the film Happy Hardy and Heer was released on Thursday, November 15. "I enjoyed every moment recreating my own chartbuster track which I had composed for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 36 China Town a decade back. Although Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 is a sure shot party anthem, there is a lot of depth and a very soulful melody attached to the song which has helped to make the love story of Happy Hardy and Heer timeless," said Himesh.

Have a look at the song right here:

The film, produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and directed by Raka, will release on January 3, 2020. As for Ranu, this is her second song after Teri Meri Kahani. She became an overnight digital star earlier this year after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform went viral on the Internet.

