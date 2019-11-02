MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Ashish Chowdhry goes the extra mile for his role in Beyhadh 2

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 16:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

To get into the right shape for the psychological thriller, Beyadh 2, Ashish Chowdhry pulled out all stops and has bulked himself up!

Ashish Chowdhry
Ashish Chowdhry

Ashish Chowdhry resorted to heavy functional training and intermittent fasting for his new avatar in the upcoming second season of Beyhadh. To get into the right shape for the psychological thriller, the actor pulled out all stops. The makers are happy with the result. One of his posts on Instagram recently said- No more cheat, back to school. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

That’s that. No more ‘cheat’. Back to school. Full focus. ðð»ð§

A post shared by Ashish Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial) onOct 28, 2019 at 6:44am PDT

Another post, all blazing black and white, state- Hit me, Baby, one more time. It seems the actor is enjoying all the pain for a long time gain. Check the post out:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Hit me baby one more time!!âð»ð

A post shared by Ashish Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial) onOct 31, 2019 at 9:52pm PDT

The first season of Beyadh was immensely successful and fans are now waiting for the second one. Chowdhry has also acted in multiple Bollywood films, most memorable being Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal. As far as television is concerned, he’s also known for Dev and Dev 2, a very popular series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

television newsEntertainment News

Birthday Special: This is how Ileana D'Cruz shut people who body-shamed her

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK