Ashish Chowdhry goes the extra mile for his role in Beyhadh 2
To get into the right shape for the psychological thriller, Beyadh 2, Ashish Chowdhry pulled out all stops and has bulked himself up!
Ashish Chowdhry resorted to heavy functional training and intermittent fasting for his new avatar in the upcoming second season of Beyhadh. To get into the right shape for the psychological thriller, the actor pulled out all stops. The makers are happy with the result. One of his posts on Instagram recently said- No more cheat, back to school. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
That’s that. No more ‘cheat’. Back to school. Full focus. ðð»ð§
Another post, all blazing black and white, state- Hit me, Baby, one more time. It seems the actor is enjoying all the pain for a long time gain. Check the post out:
View this post on Instagram
The first season of Beyadh was immensely successful and fans are now waiting for the second one. Chowdhry has also acted in multiple Bollywood films, most memorable being Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal. As far as television is concerned, he’s also known for Dev and Dev 2, a very popular series.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Birthday Special: This is how Ileana D'Cruz shut people who body-shamed her