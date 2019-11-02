Ashish Chowdhry goes the extra mile for his role in Beyhadh 2

Ashish Chowdhry resorted to heavy functional training and intermittent fasting for his new avatar in the upcoming second season of Beyhadh. To get into the right shape for the psychological thriller, the actor pulled out all stops. The makers are happy with the result. One of his posts on Instagram recently said- No more cheat, back to school. Take a look:

Another post, all blazing black and white, state- Hit me, Baby, one more time. It seems the actor is enjoying all the pain for a long time gain. Check the post out:

View this post on Instagram Hit me baby one more time!!âð»ð A post shared by Ashish Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial) onOct 31, 2019 at 9:52pm PDT

The first season of Beyadh was immensely successful and fans are now waiting for the second one. Chowdhry has also acted in multiple Bollywood films, most memorable being Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal. As far as television is concerned, he’s also known for Dev and Dev 2, a very popular series.

