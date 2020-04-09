Ashish Nehra hopes IPL 2020 can be held in October if things go back to normal

Former Indian cricketer and IPL player Ashish Nehra’s shared his views on the possibility of IPL 2020 this year.

Nehra has played for a list of Indian Premier League teams such as Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ashish Nehra on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected said, “Even if the IPL doesn’t happen in August, there are a lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled. If things go back to normal around the world by October, we’ll have a 100% clearance.

Ashish Nehra also spoke on Yuvraj Singh playing under MS Dhoni said on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected and stated, “Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj’s career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable and in 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni. I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me.”

The IPL 2020 season is currently postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and has yet to have a date to be confirmed.

