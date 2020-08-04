Ashish Nehra: I don't think a tournament like IPL should be MS Dhoni's selection criteria

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra shared his views on how players should be equally responsible to follow the safety rules during IPL "We have seen one incident of Jofra Archer on what happened, so we are hoping that those kinds of the incidents don't happen. That was a bilateral series where the teams are staying at the ground. Either you talk about Southampton or Old Trafford, there are hotels at the ground. But in the IPL that’s not the case, so all the players should support BCCI should support IPL in organising things better. It's not going to be easy, it’s going to be a hell of a job just to organise the tournament (IPL) because you’re talking about eight teams. Yes, the good thing is that one won’t be required to take flights and everything will be by road, so everything will be close so everybody should really help the authorities. So I am sure it will be a great tournament again, but we should be careful and play our part for sure.”

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that the upcoming IPL should not be looked at as a platform which determines MS Dhoni’s future in cricket. Nehra said, "As far as MS Dhoni’s international carrier I don’t think this IPL has anything to do with it. If you’re a selector, you’re a captain, you’re a coach and MS Dhoni the most important thing if he is ready to play like he will be my number one name on the list. As much as I know MS Dhoni, I think he has played his last game for India happily. MS Dhoni has nothing to prove. And we all discuss these things as media people you can say and everybody because he has not announced his retirement, so that’s where maybe I think he will take a call and only he can tell what’s in his mind. For me, MS Dhoni’s game never came down. We have discussed this earlier as well, that in the last game that he played, India had hope to reach the World Cup final till the time MS Dhoni was there and the minute he got run out everybody lost hope. So it shows where his game was even at that time. He knows how to run the team, he knows how to push youngsters forward and all these things I don’t need to repeat again and again but I don’t think this IPL makes any difference in MS Dhoni’s stature or his aura as a player. I don’t think a tournament like the IPL should be MS Dhoni’s selection criteria, it’s probably just a talking point."

