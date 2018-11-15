Ashish Nehra: Pacers will face big challenge in Australia

cricket

The Indian pace attack has been a revelation this year during overseas tours but tougher conditions in Australia will make it a very challenging series for the fast bowlers, reckons former speedster Ashish Nehra.

Nehra, who was a part of the Indian squad that drew 1-1 during the 2003-04 series in Australia, felt the current attack "has the ability" to succeed but conditions will be different than what they got in England and South Africa.

"The Australian team are going through a massive restructuring and this is India's best chance without doubt. We have the bowling attack to beat them. But we need to be mindful that conditions will be much tougher Down Under where the wickets will be flat and weather would be on warmer side," Nehra said.

"In Australia, you will get extra bounce but there will only be lateral movement till the Kookaburra seam doesn't flatten. It won't be like England where the ball swings all day. Once you get adjusted to the bounce, batsmen can hit you all day," said Nehra, who has played 17 Tests and 120 ODIs apart from 27 T20Is. The hard Australian grounds can always pose fitness challenges for speed merchants as the feet take a lot more pounding than England or New Zealand.

"In England, if your fast bowler takes a couple of wickets in a six-over spell, the captain is tempted to give him two or three more overs for a couple of more wickets in the midst of a good spell. In Australia, it may not be such a good idea all the time in sultry conditions," he said.

