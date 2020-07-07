Ashish Shukla: Sanjay Mishra's Bahut Hua Sammaan to release on a leading OTT platform

Director Ashish R. Shukla, whose most talked about web series, Undekhi, is releasing this month, was also the creative head on Dev D, and has directed films like Prague and his upcoming Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor and Raghav Juyal-starrer Bahut hua Sammaan, is also coming out soon. The Varanasi-set is produced by Yoodlee Films.

Talking about the film, Ashish said, "Bahut Hua Sammaan is a satirical comedy about two Mechanical Engineering students, played by Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan, whom you've seen in TVFs series Cubicles. Both are small-time conmen who decide to rob a bank as per a masterplan by been-there, know-it-all soul in their college Baba Sanjay Mishra. Both students are all set to get their hands dirty and rich before their paper perfect plan falls spaer, opening a Pandora's box and awakening the beast, played by Ram Kapoor. I hope it'll release on a leading platform as soon as possible. It was supposed to come by summer itself but then the lockdown happened."

On talking about working experience with Sanjay Mishra and Raghav Juyal, the director stated, "It never felt like just working together, we had immense fun on the sets where we kept playing, experimenting, improvising scenes. Both the actors are masters of their comic timings, that's what the film needed, especially wherever we improvised or created something onset. In-fact the whole ensemble, including Ram Kapoor, Abhishek, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das, Flora, Rohit Chaowdhary, Bhupesh, Sharat, all were chosen for their timings, so that it becomes easy to improvise and play along."

